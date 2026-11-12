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One killed, four injured in explosion at Libya gas complex

Blast at Sirte Oil Company's Brega facility sparks fire; oil and gas output unaffected

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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One person died and four others were injured in an explosion at Libya gas complex. Preliminary findings indicated that a gas leak in a pipeline feeding one of the boilers had caused the incident
One person died and four others were injured in an explosion at Libya gas complex. Preliminary findings indicated that a gas leak in a pipeline feeding one of the boilers had caused the incident
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Dubai: One worker was killed and four others injured after an explosion ripped through a gas processing complex in Libya's coastal city of Brega on Wednesday, triggering a fire that emergency crews managed to bring under control, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

The explosion occurred in a fuel gas pipeline supplying steam boilers at a gas plant operated by Sirte Oil Company in Marsa Al Brega, the NOC said in a statement.

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The corporation identified the deceased as an Arab worker and said the four injured were company employees. NOC Chairman Masoud Suleman said preliminary findings indicated that a gas leak in a pipeline feeding one of the boilers had caused the incident.

Emergency and firefighting teams rushed to the facility, isolated the gas pipelines and extinguished the blaze. The plant was shut down completely as a precaution, while crews secured the site to protect workers and infrastructure.

Despite the shutdown, the NOC said crude oil production and gas supplies to the domestic market had not been disrupted.

Concerns over maintenance delays

The NOC chairman raised concerns about delays in approving and releasing maintenance budgets, warning that such setbacks could undermine equipment reliability and workplace safety.

He said delays in funding routine maintenance and major overhauls could affect the operational integrity of facilities.

Suleman also warned that postponing inspections and testing of critical safety systems, including safety valves and alarm devices, could reduce their effectiveness during emergencies and expose workers to greater risks.

The warnings have renewed concerns over the condition of Libya's ageing oil and gas infrastructure, which has faced repeated operational disruptions linked to political disputes and technical problems since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

Residents of Brega said they heard a powerful explosion and saw thick black smoke rising into the sky.

Meanwhile, the energy committee of Libya's House of Representatives called for an urgent technical investigation into the explosion, including a review of maintenance procedures and safety systems.

The committee demanded accountability for any negligence established by the investigation and measures to prevent similar incidents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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