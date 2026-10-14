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Deadly floods swamp Libya’s Tripoli, killing three as schools and offices shut

Torrential rain submerges cars, cuts power forces road closures amid electrocution fears

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Severe floods in Libya's capital Tripoli claimed three lives and disrupted schools and offices, leaving streets submerged as emergency crews battle rising waters.
Severe floods in Libya's capital Tripoli claimed three lives and disrupted schools and offices, leaving streets submerged as emergency crews battle rising waters.
AFP

Dubai: At least three people have died after torrential rain triggered severe flooding across Libya’s capital, Tripoli, submerging dozens of vehicles, forcing road closures and prompting authorities to suspend classes and work at several institutions.

Heavy downpours on Tuesday inundated streets and residential neighbourhoods across Tripoli and its suburbs, leaving motorists stranded and emergency crews scrambling to pump out floodwaters and rescue those trapped.

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Authorities have yet to release a final toll of casualties and people affected by the flooding. The government ordered emergency teams to drain flooded roads, while Tripoli’s Security Directorate closed the city’s ring road as rising waters made travel increasingly hazardous.

Floodwaters also entered electricity transformer rooms, raising fears of electrocution and prompting the General Electricity Company to cut power supplies to several neighbourhoods as a precaution.

Jumhouria Bank confirmed that one of its employees had died after suffering an electric shock while entering his workplace in Tripoli on Tuesday.

Videos circulating on social media showed motorists struggling to escape submerged vehicles, while floodwaters swept through parts of buildings in the city centre.

Tripoli Central Hospital was among the facilities affected, with images shared online showing water entering internal corridors.

The flooding also disrupted education and public services, prompting the University of Tripoli and several educational institutions to suspend classes.

Banks and government service offices also halted operations as flooded roads and dangerous conditions made commuting difficult.

Libya’s National Centre of Meteorology had earlier warned of heavy rainfall across northern regions, urging residents living near valleys and flood-prone areas to exercise caution.

Municipal and road maintenance crews were deployed across major roads on Tuesday to remove mud, debris and accumulated floodwater.

Despite annual efforts to clear drainage networks and prepare roads for seasonal rainfall, Tripoli continues to experience widespread flooding during heavy downpours, exposing persistent weaknesses in the capital’s drainage infrastructure.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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