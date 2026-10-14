Torrential rain submerges cars, cuts power forces road closures amid electrocution fears
Dubai: At least three people have died after torrential rain triggered severe flooding across Libya’s capital, Tripoli, submerging dozens of vehicles, forcing road closures and prompting authorities to suspend classes and work at several institutions.
Heavy downpours on Tuesday inundated streets and residential neighbourhoods across Tripoli and its suburbs, leaving motorists stranded and emergency crews scrambling to pump out floodwaters and rescue those trapped.
Authorities have yet to release a final toll of casualties and people affected by the flooding. The government ordered emergency teams to drain flooded roads, while Tripoli’s Security Directorate closed the city’s ring road as rising waters made travel increasingly hazardous.
Floodwaters also entered electricity transformer rooms, raising fears of electrocution and prompting the General Electricity Company to cut power supplies to several neighbourhoods as a precaution.
Jumhouria Bank confirmed that one of its employees had died after suffering an electric shock while entering his workplace in Tripoli on Tuesday.
Videos circulating on social media showed motorists struggling to escape submerged vehicles, while floodwaters swept through parts of buildings in the city centre.
Tripoli Central Hospital was among the facilities affected, with images shared online showing water entering internal corridors.
The flooding also disrupted education and public services, prompting the University of Tripoli and several educational institutions to suspend classes.
Banks and government service offices also halted operations as flooded roads and dangerous conditions made commuting difficult.
Libya’s National Centre of Meteorology had earlier warned of heavy rainfall across northern regions, urging residents living near valleys and flood-prone areas to exercise caution.
Municipal and road maintenance crews were deployed across major roads on Tuesday to remove mud, debris and accumulated floodwater.
Despite annual efforts to clear drainage networks and prepare roads for seasonal rainfall, Tripoli continues to experience widespread flooding during heavy downpours, exposing persistent weaknesses in the capital’s drainage infrastructure.