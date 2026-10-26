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Trump urges Libya to curb illegal migration, backs unity and elections

Trump highlights US-Libya partnership against terrorism and backs national elections

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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Libya’s acting interior minister, Imad al-Trabelsi, speaks during a conference on immigration and voluntary return programmes, attended by foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations, at the Interior Ministry headquarters on Airport Road in the capital Tripoli on December 2, 2025.
Libya’s acting interior minister, Imad al-Trabelsi, speaks during a conference on immigration and voluntary return programmes, attended by foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations, at the Interior Ministry headquarters on Airport Road in the capital Tripoli on December 2, 2025.
AFP-MAHMUD TURKIA

US President Donald Trump called on Libya to stop serving as a "route" for illegal migration while pledging American support for the country’s unification and national elections.

"The Libyan people are proud, resilient, hospitable, and deserving of peace and prosperity. The United States and Libya share a strong and enduring partnership in combating terrorism, building on our historic success in defeating ISIS in Libya together," Trump stated in a social media post.

“Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration, and this must end now,” Trump said in the post, which also praised the Libyan people and highlighted cooperation against the Islamic State group.

The statement paired a firm warning on migration with assurances that Washington remained committed to strengthening bilateral ties and supporting Libya’s political transition.

It did not announce new enforcement measures, sanctions or a timetable for action.

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“The United States remains firmly committed to strengthening our bilateral relationship, supporting the long-awaited unification of Libya and Libya’s institutions, and standing with the Libyan people as they transition toward successful national elections,” Trump said.

Trump also acknowledged the sacrifices of Libyans who fought the Islamic State group, describing it as “the common enemy of both our peoples.”

The post cited the two countries’ cooperation against the group as a foundation for their relationship.

Turning to Libya’s sovereignty, Trump said its people had endured terrorism and foreign interference for years.

He urged them to unite and reclaim control over their future, without identifying the foreign actors he was referring to.

“I want them to unite, take back their sovereignty, and have the peaceful, prosperous future they deserve!” he said.

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