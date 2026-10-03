GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

20 killed, 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Nigeria’s Plateau

Truck, car, bus and motorcycle were involved in the fatal Friday accident

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Four vehicles collided on the Hawan Kibo-Jos road after an alleged brake failure. [Illustrative image]
Four vehicles collided on the Hawan Kibo-Jos road after an alleged brake failure. [Illustrative image]
Shutterstock

A multiple-vehicle road crash on a highway has killed 20 people in northcentral Nigeria's Plateau state, authorities said in a statement.

The accident on Friday afternoon on the Hawan Kibo-Jos road involved four vehicles -- a truck, car, bus and motorcycle, Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.

"Preliminary findings indicate brake failure and subsequent loss of control as the likely causes of the crash," FRSC spokesman Osondu Ohaeri said.

"The crash involved 25 people; 23 males and 2 females with five persons, comprising three males and two females, sustaining injuries, while 20 males sadly lost their lives."

Road accidents are frequent in Nigeria, where roads are often poorly maintained and traffic rules are widely flouted.

Some 10,446 accidents caused 5,289 deaths in 2025, according to FRSC statistics.

At least 1,347 fatalities were recorded in road crashes in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics.

Related Topics:
Accidents

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah is seen prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.

Security planned as Salah's bench and sign go missing

2m read
A passenger bus collided with a car on Gaziantep Osmaniye road, leaving seven dead, 16 injured including one on critical condition.

7 killed, 16 injured in bus crash in southern Turkey

1m read
Sharjah Police camera captures a driver running a red light at night.

Driver caught running red light at Sharjah intersection

2m read
IndiGo crew member, 34, single mother dies in crash

IndiGo crew member, 34, single mother dies in crash

1m read