File photo: Eid fireworks at The Beach in JBR, Dubai. Image Credit: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The Sea Rescue Department at Dubai Police recorded zero accidents during the Eid Al Adha weekend, an official said on Sunday.

Colonel Obaid Bin Hodhaiba, deputy director of Ports Police Station, praised the efforts of the department during Eid Al Adha holidays which resulted in zero drowning and other accidents on Dubai’s beaches and off the Hatta Dam.