Dubai: The Sea Rescue Department at Dubai Police recorded zero accidents during the Eid Al Adha weekend, an official said on Sunday.
Colonel Obaid Bin Hodhaiba, deputy director of Ports Police Station, praised the efforts of the department during Eid Al Adha holidays which resulted in zero drowning and other accidents on Dubai’s beaches and off the Hatta Dam.
Lt Colonel Ali Al Naqbi, director of Sea Rescue Department, said police boats, jet-skies and bicycles were deployed across all beaches to deal with any accidents.