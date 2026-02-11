''The EU has a long-standing position of non-recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the territories occupied since June 1967, in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions,'' according to a Joint Statement by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica and Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, on the Israeli Security Cabinet decision to amend the land registration and property acquisition procedures in the West Bank.