Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Sustainability Prize on Wednesday announced the launch of its 20by2020 initiative, which aims to support 10 developing countries around the world with 10 innovative sustainable solutions developed by the prize’s past winners and finalists.

“The 20by2020 initiative is a creative way to leverage the outcomes of the Zayed Sustainability Prize through greater impact [and] greater reach around the world by drawing on the innovative solutions created by prize finalists and winners,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and director general of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, announcing the new programme from Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City.

“Many more people will benefit through this initiative; by the end of 2020 sustainable solutions will be extended to vulnerable communities in 10 countries by impacting thousands of people in need,” he added.

The 20by2020 initiative is also being partnered by several other leading Abu Dhabi entities including the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, Abu Dhabi Global Market and Mubadala.