It had soft-launch on December 4 in presence of Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Sushma Swaraj

Shaikh Abdullah, Sushma Swaraj and Noora Al Kaabi take a tour of the Zayed-Gandhi digital museum. Image Credit: WAM

The Zayed-Gandhi Digital Museum at Manarath Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi was opened to the public on Tuesday afternoon

The museum commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The museum’s interactive digital content is showcasing rare photos, videos and objects representing the life, works and philosophies of both renowned leaders, using cutting-edge technologies.

The digital exhibition reaffirms the historical ties and shared values of peace, tolerance and sustainability between the UAE and India.

The museum was soft-launched on December 4, 2018 by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sushma Swaraj, External Affairs Minister of India. Swaraj was on an official visit to the UAE in early December.