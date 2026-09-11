GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

‘Your father, Mohamed bin Zayed’: UAE President sends personal messages to patients abroad

The gesture reflected close bond between UAE leadership and citizens receiving care abroad

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In his message, Sheikh Mohamed prayed for the patients’ recovery, good health and wellbeing, expressing his hope that they would soon return to their families.
In his message, Sheikh Mohamed prayed for the patients’ recovery, good health and wellbeing, expressing his hope that they would soon return to their families.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent personal messages of recovery to a number of Emirati patients receiving medical treatment and care in hospitals and health centres in Germany.

The messages carried warm wishes for their recovery and return to the UAE, in a gesture reflecting the close relationship between the country’s leadership and Emiratis receiving treatment overseas.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In his message, Sheikh Mohamed prayed for the patients’ recovery, good health and wellbeing, expressing his hope that they would soon return to their families and homeland in the best possible condition.

He signed the message simply: “Your father, Mohamed bin Zayed.”

Emirati patients in Germany expressed their gratitude for the gesture, saying the President’s messages and gifts had provided a significant morale boost during their treatment.

They said the initiative reflected the leadership’s longstanding emphasis on people and their wellbeing, and embodied the close bond between the UAE’s leadership and its citizens.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, right, and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier walk past the honour guard in Berlin, Germany.

UAE President welcomed by German President in Berlin

1m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President arrives in Germany on state visit

2m read
Gesture underscores the leadership’s appreciation for those who have worked consistently to raise the UAE flag at major international events.

UAE President receives stars of the 1990 World Cup team

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan vows to serve UAE after father’s message

2m read