The gesture reflected close bond between UAE leadership and citizens receiving care abroad
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent personal messages of recovery to a number of Emirati patients receiving medical treatment and care in hospitals and health centres in Germany.
The messages carried warm wishes for their recovery and return to the UAE, in a gesture reflecting the close relationship between the country’s leadership and Emiratis receiving treatment overseas.
In his message, Sheikh Mohamed prayed for the patients’ recovery, good health and wellbeing, expressing his hope that they would soon return to their families and homeland in the best possible condition.
He signed the message simply: “Your father, Mohamed bin Zayed.”
Emirati patients in Germany expressed their gratitude for the gesture, saying the President’s messages and gifts had provided a significant morale boost during their treatment.
They said the initiative reflected the leadership’s longstanding emphasis on people and their wellbeing, and embodied the close bond between the UAE’s leadership and its citizens.