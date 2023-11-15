Dubai: In partnership with COP28, the UAE’s Year of Sustainability introduced ‘PopCOP,’ a series of community action events throughout the country.

These events encourage residents of the UAE to engage in activities aimed at exploring, planning, and contributing to a sustainable and flourishing future for the planet. Participants are invited to express their thoughts and aspirations for meaningful action, which will be shared with negotiators and leaders at COP28.

The Year of Sustainability invites schools, universities, private companies, community groups, government departments and entities to organise and host PopCOPs. These community action events are easy to organise and execute and encourage members of the UAE public to learn about sustainability, mobilise solutions, and be part of the collective impact needed to mitigate climate change, making this the most inclusive COP event to date.

Those interested in hosting their own PopCOPs can do so through the Year of Sustainability website and download the Planning Kit, which contains all the essential information needed to host a successful gathering.

Action era

Eisa Al Subousi, Project Lead at Year of Sustainability, said, “COP28 marks a pivotal moment in the UAE’s history, as the world will come together for the first time since signing the Paris Agreement to conduct a global stocktake of its progress. It is the kickoff for a seven-year ‘Action Era’ focused on turning past promises into reality.

Carrying on our deep-rooted legacy of sustainability, we want to continue fostering a nation of Actionists: problem solvers with an action mindset who will design a sustainable future for all. Our efforts focused on empowering all those who call the UAE home to tackle climate change and build the next generation of environmental leadership.”

Designed for groups between 10 and 15 people, PopCOPs are structured to encourage participants to reconnect with the planet through immersive activities and meditative experiences, conduct a personal stocktake of their sustainable behaviours, and learn design principles and application methods to achieve climate impact.

Participants then share their reflections, hopes, and plans for action with the climate leaders and negotiators at COP28 through video messages that will be displayed at COP28 on-site and online. COP28 will be held in Expo City Dubai from 30th November until 12th December.

How to join

For full details and information about how to host a PopCOP, please visit the Year of Sustainability website https://uaeyearof.ae/our-duty/initiatives/popcop