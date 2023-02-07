Abu Dhabi: An expat marketeer from Argentina has become Yas Island’s new ambassador, a position billed as the 'World’s Best Job'.
Ayax Bader was chosen after two weeks of creative submissions by thousands of hopeful applicants from all over the world.
Taghreed Alsaeed, group communications and destination marketing at Miral Group, presented Bader with the coveted prize at Yas Island’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ.
Earlier in January, the competition witnessed five shortlisted candidates with the potential to Hart-ify Yas Island; the final five received immense support and engagement from the audience.
The competition saw the highest ever engagement recorded on social media for the brand.
Bader will receive $100,000 (Dh367,000) salary and a luxurious hotel stay, in addition to other exciting perks on Yas Island, a premier leisure and tourism destination where visitors get to experience new levels of entertainment.