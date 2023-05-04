WP Human Capital Group is an internationally active consulting firm in all matters of personnel recruitment based in Bad Homburg, near Frankfurt/M, Germany. The company was founded 30 years ago as a spin-off of Arthur Andersen, the world's leading audit and consulting firm at the time.
Since then, we have particularly built up and developed in-depth expertise in cross-border transactions and special corporate situations. These include growth and transformation scenarios as well as reorganisation or even restructuring situations for which executives and specialists with many years of experience and special skills are needed. For all relevant issues in all relevant industries, we find such experts for our clients, whether for permanent employment or temporary assignments (interim management), be it at the level of top or project management, be it as Executive or Non-Executive Director. This competence also led to close cooperation with all major leading professional service companies.
We accompany our European clients when they want to consolidate or expand their existing business in non-European countries or build up a new business there. We support our non-European clients in establishing or expanding their business interests in Europe.
We are currently enhancing our footprint in the Gulf region. This includes in particular our close collaboration with IFZA, which provides us with excellent mutual synergies. We are therefore convinced that together with IFZA we will be able to offer our clients in and from the Gulf region the same quality of services as in our other regions. Responsible for this are Günther Würtele, Founder and Managing Partner of WP Human Capital Group, and Michael Keinert, Regional Head and Managing Partner. Get in touch with us, we are very much looking forward to the exchange with you.
WP Human Capital Group