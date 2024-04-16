Abu Dhabi: Worshippers across the UAE are urged to perform their prayers at home on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the prevailing weather conditions.
Muezzins at all mosques nationwide will advise worshippers to pray from home following each call to prayer, prioritising their safety.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf has issued a circular to all Muezzins across the country, instructing them to include the phrase "pray at home" after each call to prayer on Wednesday, in light of the unstable weather.