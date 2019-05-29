Flag of Azerbaijan displayed on Burj Khalifa to mark the 101st anniversary of the country

Azerbaijan flag as displayed at Burj Khalifa to mark the country's 101st foundation day Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the colours of the Azerbaijan flag on May 28 to mark the 101st anniversary of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan.

According to a press release, Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was founded on May 28, 1918 as the first secular democratic state in the Muslim East.

Azerbaijan became the first parliamentary democracy introducing democratic rights, freedoms, equality to all citizens irrespective of ethnicity, religion, gender and social status. This year Azerbaijan celebrates the 101 years since the declaration of Independence of the country.

“Azerbaijan thanks the fraternal country UAE for the spectacular gift on this special day,” reads the press release by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai.

According to the Javidan Huseynov, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, an estimated 7,000 Azerbaijani expatriates are living in the UAE, mostly in Dubai. Some 10 per cent of them are engaged in the public sector, particularly in the energy sector, while the rest are working in different sectors such as tourism, education, hospitality and media or are running their own businesses.

Azerbaijan exports foodstuff, fruits and vegetables, nuts, car parts and combustion engines to the UAE and imports electrical appliances, vehicles and spare parts, chemicals, lubricants, construction materials and accessories and pipes from the UAE.