Abu Dhabi: World leaders and parliaments have condemned the attacks launched by the terrorist Houthi militia with ballistic missiles and drones against the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Following the incident, the UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi militia's attempt to target civil areas and facilities in the country, affirming that this violent act cannot go without a thorough and comprehensive response.

"The UAE reserves the right to respond against these terrorist attacks and such blatant criminal escalation, describing these attacks as "a heinous crime committed by the terrorist Houthi militia in breach of international and humanitarian laws," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The ministry stated that this terrorist militia is continuing its criminal activities without being held accountable, by causing terror and chaos in the region to achieve its unlawful aims and objectives. It has called on the international community to condemn and denounce these terrorist acts, which target civilians and civil facilities.

The UAE also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia's attack on Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, which left two civilians injured. The ministry considered this to be a dangerous escalation and cowardly act that threatens the security, safety, and lives of civilians and called for taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from Houthi threats.

MoFAIC reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the ministry noted.

Arab Parliament warns of Houthi escalation

The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia’s launch of two ballistic missiles towards the UAE on Monday morning, which were intercepted and destroyed successfully by the UAE Ministry of Defense, in addition to the brutal attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on Jazan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through launching a ballistic missile that fell over the industrial area.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament, warned against the dangerous escalation carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stressing that this escalation not only threatens the security and stability of these two countries but also peace and security in the region, as well as undermines Arab and international peace and security.

The parliament expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in any measures they take to maintain their security and the safety of their citizens and residents, and their cooperation with them against any threat to their security and stability, describing the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of civilians and civil areas as "a flagrant challenge to the international community especially following the issuance of the UN Security Council and Arab League Council resolutions".

The parliament also called for listing the Houthi group as a terrorist organisation, reiterating that these terrorist attacks of the Houthi militia reflect its terrorist nature and highlight its true goals in destabilising the region and violating international and international humanitarian laws.

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Houthi attacks

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has strongly condemned the recurring terror attacks of the terrorist Houthi militia, and its attempt to target the UAE with two ballistic missiles, which were intercepted and destroyed by the UAE's defence forces, avoiding any casualties, as well as ballistic missile attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, said the council strongly condemns and denounces the terrorist Houthi militia’s ballistic missile attacks against the UAE, and called on the international community and the United Nations to "intervene immediately and put an end to the Houthi militia's terrorist activities, and its repeated terrorist attacks that target innocent civilians and civil facilities".

Al Jarwan reiterated that the UAE will remain a country that promotes peace, security and tolerance, calling on the international community to take a firm stance against the terrorist Houthi militia and classify it as a terrorist group that threatens international peace and security.

The Chairman of the council expressed his appreciation of the solidarity shown by countries and regional and international organisations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and their condemnation of the attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia.

Saudi condemns Houthi repeated attacks

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has condemned the repeated attacks by the terrorist Houthi militia on civilian objects and vital installations in the south of the Kingdom and Abu Dhabi, most recently targeting the city of Dhahran Al-Janub and the industrial zone in the southwestern Jazan that resulted in two minor injuries to residents of Bangladeshi and Sudanese nationalities.

The Kingdom affirmed its position on condemning and rejecting all aggressive and terrorist attacks of the Houthi militia on the Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and the international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, which are carried out by the terrorist forces that caused destruction in Yemen, killing the Yemeni people and continuing to spread their terrorist acts to destabilise the security and stability of the region.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also warned that the insistence of the Houthi terrorist militia on repeating its attacks is a challenge to the international community and a clear violation of international humanitarian law, and confirms the seriousness of the militia's violent acts that threaten the security and stability of the region.

The Kingdom also stressed the urgent need for the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to put an end to this aggressive behaviour to maintain international peace and security.

Bahrain strongly condemns Houthi attacks

The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the attacks launched by the terrorist Houthi militia with ballistic missiles and drones against the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi militia attacked Saudi Arabia and UAE in a vicious terrorist aggression targeting innocent people and civil objects, and in contravention of international humanitarian law and international laws.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed the support of the Kingdom to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in all the measures they take to maintain their security and stability and ensure the safety of citizens and residents on their territories.

It also praised the vigilance and efficiency of the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen and the UAE Air Defense Forces, calling on the international community to take firm measures to stop the Houthi aggression in the region.

Kuwait condemns terrorist attacks

The State of Kuwait has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia with drones and ballistic missiles against civilians and civilian targets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Houthi militia's continued targeting of civilians and civilian areas, its insistence on defying the international community, violating the rules of international humanitarian law, and deliberately destabilising regional security and stability, confirm the seriousness of the violent actions of this militia.

The ministry stressed the urgent need for the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take action to put an end to this aggressive acts in a way that preserves international peace and security.

It affirmed that the State of Kuwait stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and supports all the steps they take to ensure their security and stability.

Turkey condemns terrorist attacks

Turkey has condemned the terrorist attacks on Monday by the Houthi militia on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement published on its website, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey said, "We condemn the terror acts perpetrated on 24 January with ballistic missiles and drones against civilian targets in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia."

"We demand that these attacks, which constitute a clear violation of international law, stop immediately," it added.

Egypt condemns ongoing Houthi attacks

Egypt today condemned the ongoing Houthi attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

A statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these attacks are a flagrant threat to the security and stability of the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the safety of their citizens and residents, adding they are a serious violation of international law.

Egypt reiterated its full support for the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as for all measures deemed necessary to deter such terrorist attacks and protect the safety and security of the two countries.

OIC General Secretariat condemns Houthi attacks

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned and denounced the attacks launched by the terrorist Houthi militia with ballistic missiles and drones against the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha denounced the Houthi militia's targeting of civil facilities and civilians with ballistic missiles and drones, describing the attacks as criminal acts that violate international laws and norms.

He reiterated OIC's support the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all the measures they take to maintain their security and stability.

Jordan condemns Houthi missile attacks

Jordan denounced on Monday the ballistic missile attack launched by the terrorist Houthi militia on the UAE, describing it as a "cowardly terrorist act".

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the attack is a flagrant breach of international law, stressing Jordan's unwavering solidarity with the UAE against all actions that threaten its security.