The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday shared a video showing an F-16 destroying a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf in Yemen, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi.
"MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems. Video attached," the Ministry of Defence tweeted with a video.
In its statement, the ministry affirmed its "full readiness to deal with any threats," adding that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks."