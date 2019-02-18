Dubai: A workshop titled “Write Like a Nobel laureate” was presented by Kristian Fredén, author, literary critic and librarian from Sweden’s Nobel Library in Dubai recently. as part of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF)’s series of programmes under the Nobel Exhibition 2019 which will be held till March 2. “In its earliest editions, the Nobel Prize in Literature remained Eurocentric,” Fredén said, noting that it began expanding in the 1960s to include authors from around the world. “The most remarkable feature setting the works of Nobel Laureates in Literature apart is their tendency to focus on human experiences and dialogue among human beings,” Fredén said, urging authors to create their own original literary personality to stand out from other writers.