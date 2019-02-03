Dubai: The fifth Nobel Exhibition at La Mer Dubai is showcasing the contributions and innovations of winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature from February 2 to March 3.
Organised by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in collaboration with the International Nobel Foundation, the exhibition is being held under the theme ‘The Nobel Prize in Literature — Sharing Worlds’.
This year, the works of admired intellects are categorised under eight themes: love, tolerance, family, human condition, peace, fairy tales, life, and the city — each introducing visitors to selected novels written by Nobel laureates in Literature.
“This part of the world loves poetry and the written word — it is close to their hearts — so this year the focus of the exhibition is literature as it highlights some of the world’s literary masterpieces,” said Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF.
Referring to Naquib Mahfouz, the Egyptian writer who won the 1988 Nobel Prize for Literature, Huwaireb pointed out a special section at the exhibition dedicated to the works of one of the first contemporary writers of Arabic literature.
“Literature is an effective instrument for spreading tolerance among societies, facilitating solid relations among differing civilisations. It allows us to learn about the cultures of others, accept their mindsets and coexist with them in peace and love,” he added.
Meanwhile, Dr Amelin Olov, vice-president, exhibitions, Nobel Prize Museum in Sweden, said the Nobel Prize Museum seeks to reach out to a young audience worldwide and inspire people to get engaged in the areas in which a Nobel Prize could be won. “These prizes are handed out in the spirit of Alfred Nobel who claimed that the laureates should have done a fantastic achievement “for the benefit of humankind” he said.
The event is hosting a series of workshops, including a session on ‘The History of the Nobel Prize in Literature’ and another about Naguib Mahfouz, led by Mohammad Al Salmawi.
Also on the agenda is a panel discussion on Nobel-Prize-winning books organised by Esterahat Sayedat, in collaboration with the Nobel Friends Club.
Visitors to the Nobel Exhibition 2019 can also enjoy a series of poetry evenings featuring prominent poets from around the world, while the official website of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation will allow individuals from around the world to take a virtual tour of the exhibition at: www.mbrf.ae/en/nobel-museum-virtual-tour
Event: Nobel Exhibition 2019
Venue: La Mer
Dates: February 3 to March 2
Free of charge
Exhibition activities:
- February 3: Workshop on ‘The History of the Nobel Prize in Literature’-- featuring Gustav Källstrand, a cultural historian specialised in the history of the Nobel Prize
- February 10: Workshop about Naguib Mahfouz led by Mohammed Al Salmawi
- February 17: ‘How do you write like a Nobel laureate?’ — by Kristian Fredén, author, literary critic and librarian at the Nobel Library in Stockholm
- February 24: ‘Nobel Books expressing humanity’-- featuring Ebba Holmberg, Literature Expert at the Nobel Prize Museum