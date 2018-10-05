Abu Dhabi: Two Asian workers were rescued from falling from the 21st floor of a building in Abu Dhabi after the platform on which they were standing was trapped while cleaning the windows, the police said on Friday.

The rapid intervention team broke the windshield of the facade of the building and rescued the workers.

The directorate received a call stating that two workers were trapped on a scaffolding on the 21st floor of a building in Al Wahda area in Abu Dhabi. The workers were cleaning the facade of the building when the incident happened.

The rapid intervention centre of Abu Dhabi (Al Falah) moved with an ambulance to the site.

A technical defect stalled the scaffolding and the workers got stuck.

Lt. Col. Ibrahim Ali Jalal Al Baloushi, Director of the Rapid Intervention Department, urged contracting companies to conduct periodic maintenance of scaffolding and to ensure the safety of workers.

He stressed the importance of training workers and providing safety devices to avoid accidents.