Women over 50: Why strength and heart workouts matter, according to UAE doctors

However, Lindsay adopts a rather empathetic approach. "I don't want to sound non empathetic to people’s busy lives and I completely understand that some people are under huge stress and limited time," she says, adding that in almost all cases the biggest barrier is that women do not prioritise themselves. "We put ourselves last on the list of who around us matters when we should be first. Nothing is more important than your health even if your reasons are so that you can take care of loved ones. Women deserve to be healthy, protect and look after themselves and of course feel good."