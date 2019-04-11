Asian woman found under residential building in Al Nahda on Thursday morning

Dubai: A 28-year-old Asian woman plunged to her death from a residential building in Sharjah on Thursday morning, according to police in the emirate.

Sharjah Police were alerted to the incident at a residential building in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find an Asian woman had suffered serious injuries from the fall.

She was transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.