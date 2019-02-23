Dubai: An Indian woman died instantly while her husband was critically injured in a car crash on Emirates Road on Friday, a family member told Gulf News.
Reeja Varghese, 52, who passed away and her husband Varghese Koshi, 57, who received multiple head injuries, were on their way to the church in Oud Metha on Friday morning when the accident happened, Simon George, the nephew of the deceased, said.
According to him, Koshi, an engineer who is battling for his life in Rashid Hospital, was behind the wheel when the vehicle collided with a truck.
The details of the accident were yet to be ascertained by Dubai Police which is investigating the case, he said.
Residents of Dubai Investment Park, the family hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala and has been in the UAE for 18 years.
“My aunt was a lovely woman, very kind and socially very active. This has come as a great shock for the family and the community. We pray for her soul and hope that my uncle recovers from his injuries and gets better soon,” said George.
Member of Kadesha Orthodox Church, Kayamkulam, in Alleppey district of Kerala, Reeja was a choir member and a university-level badminton player in her younger days, added George.
The couple has a 23-year-old daughter in Dubai and a son, 21, who is currently pursuing his higher studies abroad.