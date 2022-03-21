Dubai: On behalf of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Falcons Federation, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday honoured the top three winners of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Shield for National Falcon Breeding.
The winners in both the Sheikhs and Public categories of the competition held in February 2022, were honoured at a special ceremony at Deep Dive Dubai. M7 won in the Sheikhs Category, while Hussein Nasser Lootah won first and third place in the Public Category and Ahmed Saghier Al Ketbi won second place.
Best bred faclon
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honoured Ahmed Sagheir Al Ketbi with the award for the Best Bred Falcon in the UAE (Individuals Category). In the Corporate Category, the award for the Best Bred Falcon in the UAE went to the Margham Sanctuary (MRM).
During the ceremony, Expo 2020 Dubai was also honoured for supporting the UAE Falcons Federation’s various events and activities, which contributed to their success and the promotion of the sport of falconry. Ibrahim Abdul Rahim, Heritage Consultant for Expo 2020 Dubai represented Expo 2020 Dubai at the ceremony.
The award ceremony was attended by Rashid bin Merkhan, Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation and Board Members Abdul Aziz Sultan Al Ali and Yousef Abdulla Al Ali.
Traditional sport
Bin Merkhan said: “We are pleased to conclude the Federation’s sports season by honouring those who have excelled in this traditional sport. We also thank all our partners for their efforts, which greatly boosted the Federation’s various initiatives and activities.”
He said that such championships are part of the Federation’s objective to preserve the UAE’s heritage and promote excellence in falconry. Guided by the directives of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Falcons Federation has contributed to enhancing awareness of this traditional sport by organising various championships and events, he said.
Following its establishment in June 2021, the UAE Falcons Federation commenced its 2021-2022 sports season with the preliminary falcon races (General Category). The competition was held over a period of eight days at Al Rawia Field in Dubai.