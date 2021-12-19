Second prize of Dh1 million shared by 36 winners who each took home Dh27,778

The winner took home the top prize in the 56th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: One winner bagged Dh10 million in the UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, the draw’s managing operator EWINGS announced on Sunday.

The winner took home the top Prize in the 56th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The new multimillionaire matched five out the five winning numbers (8, 13, 21, 31, 47).

The second prize of Dh1 million was shared by 36 winners who each bagged Dh27,778 after matching four out five numbers. Additionally, 1,282 winners matched three out of five numbers and took the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9153981, 9100581, 9041018, which belonged to Ismail, Srinivasan, and Jacobus, respectively. The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh11,748,700.

20 millionaires

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said: “It’s been less than two months since we introduced Mahzooz’s new game design with the aim to create more winners and make it easier for our customers to win more prizes. We are thrilled to have our second Dh10 million Top Prize multimillionaire after we crowned the first winner just six weeks ago.”

To date, Mahzooz has produced 20 millionaires, and 139,206 winners who have collectively taken home Dh142,823,044.

The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday, December 25 at 9pm UAE time.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed Dh100,000 winners every week.