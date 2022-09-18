Dubai: A winner has bagged Dh10 million in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday. Details of the top prize winner will be revealed soon at a press event, EWINGS, operator of Mahzooz, said on Sunday.
As many as 41 other participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million - securing Dh24,390 each - while 1,174 additional winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Denis from Cameroon, Ian from the Philippines, and Mohammad from India.