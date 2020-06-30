Win Dh1,000 in cash by taking part in a Dubai Police contest

Dubai: Dubai Police is offering Dh1,000 in cash and other prizes to the public in a daily competition aimed to raise awareness about drug abuse.
Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police launched an Instagram competition as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, director of Hemaya International Centre, said the competition is part of 30 remote events to reach the public inside and outside the country on the police’s accounts on Instagram and Twitter.
“Dubai Police followers will have to answer questions to win Dh1,000 on Instagram. Questions will be related to drug addiction. There’s also the Twitter challenge where an educational video in nine languages will be retweeted. The topis is how to say no to drugs,” Col Al Khayat said.
He said eight government and international bodies will be participating in the police campaign which includes virtual sessions, lectures, workshops and free advice to the public and drug addicts.
Thousands of people are participating in the competition by answering questions on location of rehabilitation centres, signs of drug addicts etc.
A draw is conducted every day and winners get to take home Dh1,000 in cash and other prizes.