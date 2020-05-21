Emirates Loto - Aishwarya Ajit and Wissam Breidy, Live Draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Will the first Emirates Loto multi-millionaire winner be drawn this weekend?

A whopping Dh50 million is up for grabs this Eid Al Fitr weekend in the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme with optional free entry to a draw, following five consecutive weeks of no jackpot winners.

Remedios Bombon Image Credit: Supplied

The next live draw will take place at 10pm on Saturday (May 23) and can be viewed live on Emirates Loto’s website and social media platforms.

Last Saturday, three lucky UAE residents – two Filipinos and an Indian national – walked away with Dh333,333 each after sharing the Dh1 million second-tier prize by matching five numbers out of six of the winning draw results (05-21-24-25-29-32).

Remedios Bombon, a 53-year-old bus supervisor living in Abu Dhabi, was one of the winners. A UAE resident for seven years, Remedios, was forced to stay at home on unpaid leave due to school closures as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I feel so lucky and blessed. I’ve never won anything before,” said Bonbon, who now plans of retiring and going back home to support her family in the Philippines by opening a business of her own with the winnings.

The second winner to share Dh1 million was Rodel Pangan Punzalan, 42, who is also from the Philippines. Having resided in the UAE with his wife and children for 16 years, Rodel pledged to donate some of his share to a church and foundation in his home country that need financial help. He will also share the winning with his family.

Punzalan said: “To win during the time of a pandemic is certainly unusual, and it has made me feel blessed and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. God is good.”

The third winner from India, meanwhile, has requested to remain anonymous.

Emirates Loto CEO Paul Sebestyen said: “We are thrilled to be able to help every winner of Emirates Loto. Last week’s winners plan to help their loved ones and donate to charities and non-profits. This generosity is a true reflection of what we stand for - changing the lives of others.”

Chance to win