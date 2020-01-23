An example of the signage on display at Al Khail Gate alerting residents to parking rules Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News archives

Dubai: A residential community in Dubai is offering free annual parking permit worth Dh2,500 for each apartment, 18 months after the introduction of the Roads and Transport Authority’s paid parking system in the community.

“Following residents’ feedback on the parking fees at Al Khail Gate and in a bid to address their valid concerns, Dubai Asset Management will provide a free parking space to every tenant renewing their rental contract and to new tenants moving into the community,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Gulf News.

The company said it has stepped in to absorb all parking fees on behalf of its residents with the aim of offering added convenience and value.

It further said the fee waiver, effective from January 1, 2020, aligns with its customer-focused approach and reinforces its commitment to providing an enhanced living experience to all its tenants.

“This development will ensure that the Al Khail Gate parking spaces remain well managed and optimally used, ensuring ample space for residents in the community,” the spokesperson added.

Al Khail Gate has over 9,000 apartments spread in two phases of the community. A third phase is fast nearing completion.

The RTA paid parking system kicked in at the Al Khail Gate community in Al Quoz from July 2018 following a paid parking partnership between the management and the RTA.

Residents had to display the permit on the dashboard or pay Dh32 daily as the round-the-clock parking fee was set at Dh4 per hour, with a maximum of Dh32 per day.

Will it affect the rent? The management assured that there will be no additional expenses reflected through rent because it is absorbing the costs for parking.

“This offer is not only limited to 2020. Moving forward, Dubai Asset Management will absorb the cost of parking for new and renewing tenants, by covering the cost of one RTA parking card.”

However, some tenants say they are still paying much higher rents compared to other properties with more community facilities.

In response, Dubai Asset Management said its pricing is aligned with RERA and market trends.

“As a company, we are committed to continuously enhancing our offerings, whether through upgrades or new facilities, to ensure that our communities are well maintained and safe. We will continue to offer our residents the best possible living experience and hope this initiative will provide added convenience to our customers, and our recent decision reflects the same.”

How does the new system work?

Upon signing a new contract or renewing their existing contract, tenants will be provided with a ‘No Objection Certificate’ which they can submit to the RTA along with the remaining required documents to avail their free parking card directly from the RTA, Dubai Asset Management said.

It said it is paying up the costs of permit for tenants. “All tenants living at Al Khail Gate will be provided with one free parking space. Should they wish to have more than one parking space, tenants can purchase additional seasonal parking permits from RTA.”

There will not be any allocated parking spaces per unit, given that the option of ‘pay by the hour’ is still open for the general public, the management said.

Welcome news

Gulf News had published a series of reports on the parking issues and the request from tenants for free parking.

A.R. Kurup, who was among the tenants who had submitted the request to provide one free parking permit, told Gulf News: “This is great news. It is wholeheartedly welcomed. This will be a great relief for the tenants. This will encourage many to stay back in the community.”

“Oh! I just missed this offer,” was the reaction from a tenant who renewed his contract in November.