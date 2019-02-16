By 2030, SUPC seeks to fuel Sharjah’s efforts to realise three UN Sustainable Development Goals, namely, SDG Goal n. 11.2.1, which aims to increase the proportion of population that has convenient access to public transport, by gender, age and persons with disabilities; SDG Goal n.11.3, which seeks to provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations; and SDG Goal n.11.7, under which it will provide universal access to safe, inclusive and accessible, green and public spaces.