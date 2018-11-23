The Indian brothers-in-law from the South Indian state of Karnataka said their uncle opened the shop selling cosmetics, garments, electronics and related miscellaneous products in 1968 on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, and it later moved to its current location off Hamdan Street in 1990s. The two of them who share experiences of around 44-46 years’, are now all set to leave Abu Dhabi in a few months time, handing over the business they had nurtured over the decades to the next generation.