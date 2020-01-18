All jewellery stores in Dubai are covered by Dubai Police’s integrated alarm and video monitoring system Image Credit:

DUBAI: Jewellers in Dubai have said that compliance with the exacting requirements of Dubai Police to monitor their stores with the the latest technology have ensured they are 100 per cent safe.

Their remarks come in the wake of the Dubai Police annoucning on Saturday that no robberies were reported in Dubai-based gold and jewellery stores in all of 2019.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, said, “Last year, we set a time limit for 321 businesses to implement the new security conditions in a step to achieve zero per cent on the robbery crime index,” Al-Jallaf said.

Brig. Al-Jallaf said that Dubai Police pays close attention to the Gold Souq and jewellery stores, considering the significant role they play in the economy of the emirate.

Dubai Police has established strict security measures that ensure the application of safety procedures following international standards and the latest technologies supported by artificial intelligence systems, he added.

How it works

Explaining how the tech system works, Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, told Gulf News,

“Being proactively compliant with Dubai Police’s integrated alarm system and video monitoring system has played a major role in this positive outcome. All our stores have high definition interior and exterior CCTV systems which help us to identify any risks. Our integrated ERP is used to enforce controls on inventory at all points. By ensuring the proper perimeter security systems in our stores along with educating our staff members have helped our stores to be safe and crime free in 2019.”