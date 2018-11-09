Why does your phone say 'UAE Tolerance'?

Highlights
Does your telecom service tag say 'UAE Tolerance'? Find out why.
November 16 is International Tolerance Day and UAE is taking this chance to celebrate it with a week-long festival. For the first time ever, the UAE Ministry of Tolerance holds its first National Festival of Tolerance in the country from November 9 to 16.
The activities will also highlight the principles and values of the founding father late Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in co-ordination with the Year of Zayed being celebrated this year.
The International Day of Tolerance was first observed in 1996 as per a United Nations declaration. 1995 was also observed as the Year of Tolerance by UN.
Today, keeping up with international events decades later, the UN has launched a new campaign to promote tolerance, respect and dignity across the world - Together. The campaign aims at increasing awareness specifically about tolerance towards refugees and migrants, and combating negative perceptions towards these affected groups of people across the world and in host countries.