Dubai: Burj Khalifa lighting up in flag colours of different countries on their national/independence days or other occasions to show solidarity with them is now a regular custom in Dubai. But on Saturday night, the world’s tallest tower was lit up in blue, not just for any particular country, but for 193 of them across the world under the United Nations.

Joining the skyscraper was the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (Adnoc) headquarters in the capital. The special display of the UN flag on the UAE landmarks was part of the UN’s 75th anniversary celebrations across the world amid COVID-19.

Along with the UN logo in its flag colour blue, another display on Burj Khalifa showed the message “UN 75, shaping our future together.”

“On this #UNDay, we light @BurjKhalifa blue in honour of the values the @UN represents. The UN is as vital today as it ever was and UAE will continue to advance the goals of #peace & #security as we work together to build a better #future. Because we are #StrongerUnited,” the UAE Mission to the UN tweeted with a video of the LED show on the largest façade on Saturday night.

“We are proud to work in partnership with the United Nations every day, but especially today. When we are #StrongerUnited, we can shape a more resilient & peaceful world,” the mission said in another tweet.

The mission also posted its commitment to the UN Charter. “Today we recommitted to the Charter of the @UN ahead of #UN75. Our shared goal remains the same: working together for a peaceful, equitable, and prosperous future that we build together for “We the peoples”. And as 75 years ago, we are, and will be #StrongerUnited.”

Dr. Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator to the UAE who posted pictures of “the UAE celebrating in style the UN’s 75th anniversary,” thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affair and International Cooperation for strong partnership and support to multilateralism.

UAE committed to UN goals

In her message on the occasion, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh pointed out that the United Nations has delivered life-saving assistance to millions while helping to create conditions for growth, for development and for peace in its 75 years.

“Even after all this time and despite a myriad of global challenges, the UN remains a beacon of hope and a vehicle for global cooperation for people around the world. Despite the setbacks caused by COVID-19, this moment is a rare reminder of the truth that we are stronger united.”

Collective future

Even as we deal with these challenges, she, said the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to reimagine our collective future. “It’s now up to us as member states to revive the spirit of multilateralism to strengthen our cooperation and to demonstrate the continued benefits of collective global action and ultimately to ensure that the UN delivers on its promises to people around the world.”

“As the Secretary General António Guterres has said, in an interconnected world, we need networked multilateralism — One that includes the voices of youth, of science and Academia, of businesses and that of we the people. When we work together we can build a more sustainable, peaceful and prosperous world for all.”

UAE's commitment