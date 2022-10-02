Dubai: An Indian woman in Dubai has expressed her understanding of the human condition and life through a collection of poems.
‘Har Baat Mein Tera Zikra’, a collection of Hindi poems written by Karuna Rathor, a Dubai-based Indian poet, was recently released at the Indian Consulate in Dubai.
The book launch ceremony was presided over by Tadu Mamu, consul, Press, Information, Culture and Labour at the Consulate. Kathak exponent Dr Pali Chandra and writer Aalok Shrivastava opened the wraps of the book.
Many Indian poets, writers and journalists based in the UAE attended the event.
Nicknamed as Tina, the author of the book and the president of the Mahila Kavya Manch Dubai (Women’s Poetry Forum), said: “I consider this occasion very special and a blessing. Today I have got a new milestone of my journey of understanding the human and life and portraying it in my poems. I have expressed all of it in Hindi as this language gives a natural flow for expressing human emotion. I thank all of you, especially the Indian Consulate, for the invaluable support for this journey.”
During the ceremony, one of Tina’s poems titled ‘Kashish’ was set to music and sung by Indian classical vocalist Rajani Shridhar, and choreographed and performed in the Kathak style by dancer Poonam Soni.