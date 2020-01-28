File photo: A general view of Unit One during construction completion celebration at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Image Credit: Abdullah Al Junaibi

Siren test on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Abu Dhabi: A loud siren test will be conducted on Wednesday (January 29) morning around the area of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra area.

In a notice issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Tuesday (January 28), the Nawah Energy Company, operator of the plant, has said the test will lead to some relatively strong noise that may be heard by those in the vicinity between 11:30AM and 11:40AM.

The sound is expected to run for 30 seconds during the testing.