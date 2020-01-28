Siren test on Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Abu Dhabi: A loud siren test will be conducted on Wednesday (January 29) morning around the area of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra area.
In a notice issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Tuesday (January 28), the Nawah Energy Company, operator of the plant, has said the test will lead to some relatively strong noise that may be heard by those in the vicinity between 11:30AM and 11:40AM.
The sound is expected to run for 30 seconds during the testing.
The test is essential to test the readiness of the 13 sirens distributed in the area, and it is part of the preparations for the start-up of the first unit of the power plant.