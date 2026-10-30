What modern families want from their communities

UAE residents are seeking out neighbourhoods that cater to their diverse lifestyles
When Andrew Davidson moved to Dubai from Newcastle, UK, in 2023 with his wife, Kayleigh, and their two daughters, Mila, 8, and Eze, 6, he had a clear idea of what he wanted from his new neighbourhood.
“I wanted to live in a community that provided ample green space, good facilities, a safe environment for children, and a sense of a genuine neighbourhood rather than just another residential development,” he explains.
The family found it in DAMAC Hills.
Its mature landscaping, championship golf course, and an already thriving neighbourhood, appealed to Davidson, a fitness enthusiast who enjoys spending time outdoors.
“There’s a really good balance between having plenty to do and being able to enjoy a peaceful lifestyle.”
Within a year, they moved from their rented four-bedroom townhouse in Park Residence 4 to a villa of their own, which Kayleigh has since redesigned and renovated.
Their routines make the most of what is at their doorstep. Davidson enjoys walking, football and padel, while Kayleigh and the girls go horse-riding nearby. The children also attend a community school they love.
At home, Davidson’s favourite spot is the outdoor area, complete with a pool, sauna and ice bath. “Living in Dubai, having your own outdoor area and somewhere to unwind makes a huge difference,” he adds.
Life in a community in Dubai exposes residents to festivals and celebrations from around the world. Special occasions like Halloween and Diwali add excitement and warmth, bringing families together and giving children another reason to celebrate with friends close to home.
For Halloween, homes are already transformed into spectacular displays: from witches and ghouls to The Addams Family and Pirates of the Caribbean. DAMAC communities’ Halloween events draw huge crowds for a host of family-friendly activities.
For other families, the appeal lies as much in a home’s layout as in the amenities around it.
Ruchika Arya and her family explored several communities before choosing a four-bedroom townhouse in Greenwood, Park Residences, at DAMAC Hills.
"DAMAC Hills stood out because it ticked two of our main boxes: a downstairs bedroom for our parents, who visit us often, and a great community swimming pool for the kids,” she explains.
The family bought the Greenwood property in June 2024, when it was around 85 per cent complete and received the keys in May 2025. After making changes to suit their needs, including adding a sitting area for visiting parents and extending the living space with a custom pergola, they moved in that October.
“From the time we purchased the property to the day we moved in, everything went pretty much as planned, and we were quite satisfied with the support we received from DAMAC throughout the process, even after the handover,” she says.
The home is now a sanctuary for Ruchika, her banker husband, Gagan Arya, children, Avyan and Samiha, and their newest family member, a three-month-old Shih-poo named Ollie.
“The kids are in love with Malibu Bay, calling it their own private beach, while the dog park and cricket grounds give the community an unbeatable family vibe,” says Ruchika.
As communities grow, so do the needs of the families living in them. Alongside parks, sports facilities and restaurants, indoor spaces are becoming an important part of the mix. “Indoor play areas are now as vital as outdoor lagoons and sports facilities,” says Ahmad Turani, Founder and CEO of Mabany Holding. He used data insights from DAMAC to spot an untapped opportunity for indoor entertainment in DAMAC Hills 2. He then launched MMS Play Area, an indoor play zone catering to a growing neighbourhood of thousands of villas.
“About 90 per cent of our visitors are regular attendees, coming more than three times a week,” says Turani, who also runs two successful restaurants, Nay Oxygen and Oh Lala, in DAMAC Hills. “We are also in the final stages of discussions with DAMAC to renovate the entire area, introducing new, modern features, including role play and arts and crafts activities.”
There are also families that trade the hustle and bustle of the city for the lush landscapes, picturesque lagoons and the resort-style lifestyle such communities offer.
Allen Livingston Roberts and his wife, Olivia, was introduced to DAMAC Hills 2 by Roberts’ niece and her husband. They fell in love with the place and bought a row house in Cluster 14, Claret in October 2021.
They got the keys in January 2022, and that February, the couple and their children, Rachel and Reuben, moved into their new home. “I particularly enjoy the early winter mornings and evenings,” says Roberts. “The Indian Oak and Jasmine trees create a lovely atmosphere, filling the air with a subtle floral fragrance.”
His backyard has become a favourite retreat. “I love gardening and enjoy spending quiet mornings there, connecting with nature. Nurturing plants and seasonal flowers is both relaxing and rewarding.”
Roberts also appreciates the balance between privacy and opportunities to meet others, from music groups to nearby sports facilities. “You can enjoy your privacy when you want it, while still having plenty of opportunities to connect.”
Davidson values that same sense of connection. The community’s mix of nationalities and friendly faces, he says, makes it easy to feel at home. “You regularly see residents out walking, exercising, spending time with their children, or enjoying the parks.”
No wonder that he has bought another V4 type villa in DAMAC Hills, which he’s rented out for the time being but intends to renovate in the future.
“We absolutely love DAMAC Hills,” says Davidson.
In association with DAMAC Properties