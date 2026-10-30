What modern families want from their communities

“The kids are in love with Malibu Bay, calling it their own private beach, while the dog park and cricket grounds give the community an unbeatable family vibe,” says Ruchika.

Room to play and connect

As communities grow, so do the needs of the families living in them. Alongside parks, sports facilities and restaurants, indoor spaces are becoming an important part of the mix. “Indoor play areas are now as vital as outdoor lagoons and sports facilities,” says Ahmad Turani, Founder and CEO of Mabany Holding. He used data insights from DAMAC to spot an untapped opportunity for indoor entertainment in DAMAC Hills 2. He then launched MMS Play Area, an indoor play zone catering to a growing neighbourhood of thousands of villas.