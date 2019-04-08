DUBAI: Around 1,000 people are expected to take part in the Wellman Road Run Race 3/3, organised by Team Sports UAE under the supervision of Dubai Sports Council, on April 26.

The community event is open to people from all nationalities and ages. Supported by the Aditya Birla Group Star Cement, the race format is in three categories: 10k, 5k and 3k. Both social and professional runners can participate in the event which will take place at Qube Sports Bar Meydan, Dubai