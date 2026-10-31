Weekend Digest: RAK beach closures, IIFA stars, flydubai pilot's heroism and more

From UAE Flag Day to a heartbreaking family dispute, catch up on the week's top stories
Dubai: From Bollywood stars heading to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2027 to a UAE-wide call to celebrate Flag Day, this week's headlines brought entertainment, inspiration and unexpected twists.
Ras Al Khaimah closed its public beaches, while a Sharjah mother faced eviction by her own daughter. A young Arab Reading Challenge winner moved audiences to tears, and a flydubai pilot earned international praise for his courage. Here's our top stories of the week:
Dubai: Overwhelmed with joy, 11-year-old Mayar Othman Al Shourbagy jumped up when her name was announced as the winner of the 10th Arab Reading Challenge in Dubai on Thursday. She then knelt down and kissed the floor in gratitude, almost as if performing sujood. When she got back to her feet, she was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears.
Tears were still streaming down her cheeks as she received the champion's trophy from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In a touching gesture, Sheikh Mohammed kissed her on her head and held her close affectionately.
https://gulfnews.com/uae/sheikh-mohammed-gifted-her-his-badge-meet-11-year-old-mayar-who-beat-40-million-students-and-won-hearts-1.500728951?mrfhud=true
Sharjah: A mother who transferred ownership of her home to her unmarried daughter to secure her future was left homeless after the daughter evicted her, in a case highlighted by a UAE legal consultant.
The case, discussed by lawyer and legal consultant Aisha Rashid Al Tunaiji on Sharjah TV’s Qadiya Lil Hiwar, which means in English "An issue for discussion" highlights the potential risks of transferring property to family members without putting legal safeguards in place.
https://gulfnews.com/uae/uae-mother-left-homeless-after-gifting-home-to-unmarried-daughter-1.500724689?mrfhud=true
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens, residents, government institutions, schools, universities and households across the country to raise the national flag on November 3 to mark UAE Flag Day, a national occasion symbolising pride, unity and loyalty to the nation.
In a message ahead of next week's celebrations, Sheikh Mohammed urged everyone across the seven emirates to participate in a collective moment of national pride by raising the UAE flag high.
https://gulfnews.com/uae/government/sheikh-mohammed-calls-on-citizens-residents-to-raise-national-flag-on-november-3-1.500725530
Packing for a holiday or a trip home? Before you zip up your suitcase, check what you can and cannot take on board. An everyday item that seems harmless could be prohibited in cabin baggage, restricted to checked luggage or banned altogether.
For travellers flying from the UAE, there is another important distinction: an airline may accept an item for carriage, but the destination country’s customs rules may still prohibit it. This is particularly important when carrying food, medicines, agricultural products and other restricted goods.
https://gulfnews.com/uae/dubai/taking-a-flight-to-uae-20-items-you-should-never-pack-1.500724305
Dubai: flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar has been praised by leaders across the world after he was seriously injured during a cockpit incident aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30.
Despite his injuries, the Indian pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
https://gulfnews.com/uae/from-uae-honours-to-global-praise-how-flydubai-captain-smit-machchhar-was-recognised-worldwide-1.500726157?mrfhud=true
Dubai: Ryanair has responded after former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara accused the airline’s gate staff of discriminatory and threatening behaviour towards him and his family at Dublin Airport.
The airline disputed the circumstances surrounding the incident, claiming the former cricketer initially refused to provide the necessary visa documents during mandatory immigration checks.
https://gulfnews.com/sport/ryanair-accuses-kumar-sangakkara-of-refusing-agents-mandatory-request-1.500729210
India’s Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has recalled how her love story with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi began at a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England, in 1965.
In a video shared on social media, Sonia looked back on their first meeting and the early days of their relationship, offering a rare glimpse into her personal life ahead of the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10.
The post also marked Sonia's debut on X, where she shared memories of the relationship that shaped much of her personal life.
https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/india/sonia-gandhi-recalls-how-her-love-story-with-rajiv-gandhi-began-in-cambridge-i-felt-almost-immediately-1.500722161
Ras Al Khaimah: All public beaches across Ras Al Khaimah have been closed until further notice, with authorities urging residents and visitors to avoid coastal areas across the emirate.
The Public Services Department of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKPSD), in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, announced the immediate closure as part of temporary measures to safeguard public safety.
https://gulfnews.com/uae/ras-al-khaimah-closes-all-public-beaches-until-further-notice-1.500722108
When Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra came out in 2014, it was celebrated as a landmark sports biopic. Twelve years later, Kom feels the film, as substantial as it was, barely scratched the surface. In an interview, after her eviction from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 on Saturday, the boxing champion was blunt about how her life had been portrayed on screen.
“The biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 percent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it,” she told Indian Express, adding that only her book shows the full picture.
https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/mary-kom-says-priyanka-chopras-biopic-showed-only-10-per-cent-of-her-struggle-rules-out-sequel-1.500725113
Dubai: Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor are among the performers announced for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards 2027, which will return to Abu Dhabi in January.
The 27th edition will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on January 22 and 23, 2027. The organizers unveiled the line-up, hosts and partnerships at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22.
https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/iifa-2027-returns-to-abu-dhabi-for-a-fourth-time-salman-khan-kareena-kapoor-shahid-kapoor-to-perform-1.500720793