Dubai: As many as 14 commercial outlets were closed and 37 were warned after a weekend crackdown on COVID-19 safety protocol violators by Dubai Municipality.
In its regular updates on social media, the civic body said it had strengthened its inspection campaigns on establishments to ensure their commitment to precautionary measures. The action against erring outlets was taken after 2527 inspections.
Five food establishments were closed in Dubai Marina, Hor Al Anz and in Al Qusais for not adhering to physical distance/ wearing face masks/ sterilisation measures, the municipality said. Four laundries in Naif were closed for not ensuring employees’ health and safety practices and personal hygiene.
Overcrowding, not wearing masks
A shisha cafe in Palm Jumeirah was closed for overcrowding while another one in Ras Al Khor was closed for serving shisha after 1am.
A car showroom in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area was closed due to lack of physical distancing. A salon in Trade Centre area was also closed due to overcrowding and not wearing masks.
Meanwhile, an establishment for trading falcons and hunting tools in Nad Al Sheba 1 area was closed for not wearing masks, the municipality said.