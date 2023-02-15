Dubai: Winners who each took home Dh100,000 in the UAE-based Mahzooz draw on February 11 have shared their plans for the future.
During the 115th Super Saturday draws, as many as 1,847 winners bagged Dh1,931,050 in total cash prizes - including three Dh100,000 winners.
Gyan, a Nepalese expat in Oman, is one of the three raffle winners. The 49-year-old father of two who works at a gas plant in Oman, received a phone call from his daughter in Dubai informing him of his win. Gyan was introduced to Mahzooz by his daughter, who is a regular participant, and finally decided to participate for the first time last Saturday.
Gyan plans to use his windfall to start his own business in Nepal and to provide a better education for his children.
Wedding expenses
Sameer, an Indian graphic designer who has spent the last six years working in Saudi Arabia, had read the congratulatory email from Mahzooz. “This is a tremendous milestone for me; I feel very grateful to have won... This money will help me with my upcoming wedding expenses.”
The 32-year-old also plans to use his winnings to pay off his debt and secure some investments.