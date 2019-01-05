Dubai: A website has been launched for the UAE visit of India’s Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, the organisers said in a press release on Saturday.
Gandhi is visiting the UAE on January 11 and 12.
The website WWW.RGINUAE.COM was launched by Sam Pitroda, the chairman of Indian Overseas Congress through a video conference from the US, it said.
The website has opened registration to Gandhi’s public event at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Gandhi will address Indian expatriates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The event, entry to which is free, has been scheduled from 4pm to 8pm, according to the website.
Congress officials, who attended the website launch in Dubai, said an office for organising the two-day events has also been set up. He will also meet business leaders in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.