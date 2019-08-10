Dusty conditions can affect horizontal visibility so take precautions, drive carefully

Dubai: UAE residents, beware of hazy conditions predicted for the Eid weekend.

According to the National Center of Meteorology’s daily weather forecast, hazy conditions will prevail in parts of the UAE.

Dusty conditions can affect horizontal visibility so if you’re venturing outdoors, take precautions and drive carefully.

The NCM stated that parts of Dubai and Sharjah experienced poor visibility on Friday, August 9, over some parts.

The blowing of moderately strong winds will further impact hazy conditions predicted.

In general your day will also be cloudy. These clouds might lead to rainfall in the afternoon, towards Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

The relative humidity will increase by night, and will be between 60 to 70 per cent across the emirates.

Temperatures will be at a high of 39°C to 45 °C.