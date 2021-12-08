Dubai: Be careful if you are hitting the road early morning, as foggy conditions prevail in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times.
An alert in Abu Dhabi due to foggy conditions has been issued for drivers to take precautions on the road. The NCM urged drivers to follow traffic rules as horizontal visibility deteriorated. Such conditions are expected to last till 9am.
The relative humidity is expected to be high at night and on Thursday morning, reaching up to 90 per cent. Fog and mist formation is also expected during those hours in western coastal areas such as in parts of Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to slightly increase during the day. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 8°C.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.