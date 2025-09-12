Weekend weather update: Overcast skies, dusty winds, and rain expected in the UAE

On Saturday, September 13, expect fair to partly cloudy conditions with clouds forming in the east that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase by night and into Sunday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds may freshen at times during the day, causing blowing dust with speeds of 10-25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate but may become rough at times by Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf, while it will remain slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.