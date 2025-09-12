Weekend weather update: Overcast skies, dusty winds, and rain expected in the UAE

A drop in temperatures was observed on Friday, slight increase expected on Sunday
Dubai: Evening skies are a bit cloudy on September 12, giving a rainy weekend vibe as the NCM forecasts a chance of rain in some parts of the UAE in the latest weather update. According to AccuWeather, the current temperatures are around 36°C, with Abu Dhabi at approximately 34°C. In Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, temperatures are in the mid-30s.
On Saturday, September 13, expect fair to partly cloudy conditions with clouds forming in the east that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase by night and into Sunday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds may freshen at times during the day, causing blowing dust with speeds of 10-25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate but may become rough at times by Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf, while it will remain slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
On Sunday, September 14, anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times over some eastern and southern areas, with a possibility of convective rainfall. Temperatures will rise over western areas. Winds may also freshen at times during the day, continuing to cause blowing dust and sand with speeds of 10-25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea conditions are expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf but will become moderate to slight by evening, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
