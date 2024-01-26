Making outdoor plans for the weekend? Don't forget to take your umbrellas along. The weather forecast by the UAE's Met office, predicts rain in some parts of the country tomorrow.
According to the forecast, on Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times in the morning, gradually becoming cloudy over the islands and some areas, especially coastal and northern areas, with a probability of light rainfall by night.
Moderate winds are also expected on Saturday.
On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall during daytime.
A significant decrease in temperature is also expected on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), humidity will be high on Sunday.
Light to moderate winds, developing over the sea will cause blowing dust at times.
Sea conditions
Sea conditions on Satuday are expected to be slight to moderate, and may become rough by morning in the Arabian Gulf. Conditions in the Oman Sea will be relatively calm.
On Sunday, the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough by afternoon in Oman Sea.
No rain is predicted for Monday.