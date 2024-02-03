Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a chilly morning with overcast skies on Saturday morning. Early morning temperatures across the country were below 20°C, with the lowest temperature reading recorded at 4.2°C this morning.
According to official temperature readings shared by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest temperature was recorded in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.
An updated weather bulletin issued by NCM said that cloudy weather was expected to continue on Saturday with a probability of light rainfall during daytime.
"[The weather will be] Partly cloudy to cloudy, with a probability of light rainfall during daytime and with a significant decrease in temperatures," the NCM forecast read.
Explaining the reason for the current weather in the UAE, the NCM added: " [There is] an extension of a surface low pressure system from the East and a surface high pressure system from the West, accompanied with an extension of an upper air low-pressure system."
Moderate to fresh winds, which tend to be strong especially over the sea, will cause dusty weather conditions at times.
Beware if you are making beach plans as sea conditions will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea, today.