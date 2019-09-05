Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It will be a partly cloudy but warm day in the UAE today. The national weather bureau has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs close to 43-48°C in most parts of the country.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) that it will be "humid by night and Friday morning". Humidity levels will be very high, is forecast to reach 95 per cent in coastal areas, 90 per cent in the internal areas and 60 per cent in the mountainous regions. Humid weather conditions will also create a possibility of mist formation at night and in the early morning hours tomorrow.

Mist was reported earlier today in parts of Abu Dhabi.

Fog was also reported last night and is expected to continue till 8:00am

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that it will be mostly sunny across the country, and "partly cloudy" especially in the Jais mountains. However, no rain is predicted as of now in the country.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 16-30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h in internal areas.

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 28-32 °C with highs expected to reach 43-48°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40- 45°C and 33-38°C in mountainous areas.