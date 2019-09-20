Due to the high humidity foggy conditions are expected at night and early morning Saturday

File photo for illustrative purposes only: Heavy fog on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/ Gulf News

Dubai: Temperatures have seemed to slightly drop today but the relative humidity is expected to hit up to 85 per cent in some areas, which is associated with fog formation.

The National Center of Meteorology issued warnings in the early hours of the day for drivers, especially in Abu Dhabi due to mist and fog formation, particularly in Al Dafra area.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert and red alert until 8am today, in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra due to the conditions.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to hit up to 85 per cent in some regions of the UAE and such conditions are expected to return at night and early morning tomorrow, Saturday, especially in western regions.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15-25km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 36- 42°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 26 – 31 °C throughout the emirates.