Light winds can cause dust to blow across the UAE. Humidity to be high later in the day

Dubai: It will be another warm day in the UAE with the mercury expected to rise above 40°C in most parts of the country.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that it will be mostly sunny across the UAE, but "partly cloudy" in Fujairah, the Jais mountains and the island of Dalma off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

However, no rainfall is predicted.

In today's weather bulletin, the UAE weather bureau specified that the cloudy conditions in these areas are an "extension of the Indian monsoon low".

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h in internal areas. Freshening throughout the day, these winds will cause "blowing dust".

In internal areas, the temperature is expected to be a minimum of 27-31 °C; highs are expected to reach 40-45°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-41°C, and 30-36°C in the mountainous regions.

Relative humidity will continue to be high. The NCM has said that it will be "humid by night and on Thursday morning, with a probability of mist formation."

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal areas, 85 per cent in the internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous regions.

The sea is forecast to be slight to moderate along UAE’s coastline.

The weather from Thursday to Sunday is expected to be dusty.