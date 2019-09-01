It's partly cloudy today Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: It will be a partly cloudy but warm day in the UAE today. The national weather bureau has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs close to 43-45°C in most parts of the country on the first day of school.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that it will be mostly sunny across the country, and "partly cloudy" in the Jais mountains, Fujairah and Al Ain. Other parts of Abu Dhabi will also see overcast skies in the next few hours.

However, no rain is predicted as of now.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h in internal areas. Freshening throughout the day, these winds will cause "blowing dust over some exposed areas".

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 28-32 °C with highs expected to reach 41-46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40- 44°C and 34-37°C in mountainous areas.

The NCM has confirmed that it will be "humid by night and Monday morning", it will reach 80 per cent in coastal areas, 65 per cent in the internal areas and 60 per cent in the mountainous regions. Himid weather conditions will also create a possibility of mist formation.